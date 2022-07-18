Child dies after 16-year-old sister placed pillow over her to 'quiet her,' Altamonte Springs police say

article

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on a manslaughter charge after she reportedly put a pillow over her sister "to quiet her down," according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Officers were called out to a home on Raymond Avenue Friday after the child was found unresponsive in a room, police said in a news release Monday.

Authorities said the child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name and age have not been released at this time.

