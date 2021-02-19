Amateur gardeners find green thumb at Sweetwater Organic Community Farm

As people are becoming increasingly health-conscious, many are creating home gardens.

"Especially in the last year, people have kind of learned about how food security is important and we can't always depend on grocery stores for the things that we need," said Dan Durica, a board member for Sweetwater Organic Community Farm.

Knowing what to grow and when to grow it is a big piece of Florida gardening. Right now, we are still in the "winter months" and that awareness helps the gardener.

"Lots of Asian greens, different types of lettuces, kale, carrots, beets, this is sort of our peak season," added Chris Kenrick, director of Sweetwater Organic Community Farm.

If you don't have a garden set up yet but want to start planting, you might want to look ahead for the warmer season crops.

Advertisement

"Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, things like that. You can get those going now and as the season gets warmer those crops are adapted to the heat," explained Durica.

If you still are a little hesitant to get a green thumb on your own, you can head over to Sweetwater to learn hands-on.

"Our way to teach is by showing you. When you come to volunteer, you'll see how we grow, put mulch into the field, you'll see how we seed, and transplant and how we harvest," stated Kenrick.

If you are interested in learning how to start a garden or visiting Sweetwater you can find more information at www.sweetwater-organic.org.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter