'Amazon 4-star' store to open at The Mall at Millenia

article

An 'Amazon 4-star' store is coming to the Mall at Millenia.

According to the Amazon website, a location will open at the Mall at Millenia. No other details have been provided.

These stores, which are starting to sprout up across the country, feature popular Amazon products. This includes items often in people's 'Most-Wished-For' and 'Frequently Bought Together' list. Every product in the store has a 4-star rating or above on average.

The store layout is designed around Amazon customers, what they are buying, and what they are loving. The stores also allow customers to test Amazon devices and smart home accessories in person with Amazon associated ready to answer any questions.

MORE NEWS: Woman pregnant with 5th child takes maternity photos at Central Florida Chipotle location

Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Prices throughout the store are the same prices listed online for Prime members. Customers who are not Prime members can sign up in store for a free 30-day trial and receive the online price. Shoppers who are not Prime members can still shop at the store though, they will just have to pay the listed price instead of the discounted one.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.