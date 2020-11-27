Amazon hiring spree adds 1,400 workers per day

Amazon has hired more than 400,000 people globally since January, amounting to more than 1,000 new hires per day, the company confirmed to FOX Business.

The 400,000 hires do not include an additional 100,000 seasonal workers the company added before the start of the holidays, which would boost the average to 1,400 new Amazon hires per day.

In the third quarter of 2020, Amazon had 1.25 million global employees -- not including the additional 100,000 seasonal hires -- compared with the company's 647,000 global employees in the fourth quarter of 2019, meaning the company has nearly doubled since last year.

No other U.S. company has created more jobs in the past decade based on Fortune 500 data, the company said.

Jobs range from entry-level positions at warehouses, distribution centers and physical stores to more advanced-level positions in tech development, human resources, finance and marketing.

The tech giant also offers advanced-level manufacturing positions at its Amazon Robotics production facilities or Project Kuiper labs.

All Amazon positions have a $15-per-hour minimum wage, and all full-time workers have access to health insurance, a 401k plan, 20 weeks paid parental leave and other benefits. The company also launched subsidized child care during the pandemic in May.

Last August, Amazon announced plans to add an additional six tech offices to its existing 16 in North America, adding 3,500 tech jobs in cities including Detroit, Dallas, San Diego and Phoenix. The company announced its first investments in Missouri, North Dakota and Nebraska this year.

Amazon also expects to hire 2,500 new employees at its headquarters in Arlington, Va.; an additional 10,000 at its Puget Sound headquarters in Bellevue, Wash.; as well as 20,000 new corporate employees and more seasonal workers.

The company has seen increased demand amid COVID-19 as more people use the website's digital services to order home products, food, watch movies and television and even stream music and podcasts while states restrict gatherings and shutter businesses.

Amazon has received some criticism for its handling of the pandemic, with employees making accusations of unsanitary conditions and unfair treatment. Still, the platform has added more than 100 safety measures and protocols since the start of COVID-19 in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus at its warehouse and distribution centers.

