Amazon plans to hire 75,000 more employees, raise hourly wages amid COVID-19 demand

Amazon has announced that it plans to hire an additional 75,000 workers as well as raise the hourly wage due to the surging demand created by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” the company said in a blog post.

Amazon said it had previously hired over 100,000 workers in the last four weeks as demand for online shopping and delivery skyrocketed during the mass closures and lockdowns implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On top of a hiring boom, hourly employees can expect an increase to their pay of $2/hour in the U.S., $2/hour in Canada, and €2/hour in many EU countries.

Hourly base pay has also been doubled for every overtime hour worked and the company is currently offering extra time off with full pay for anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Amazon also said it has established a $25 million relief fund for delivery drivers and seasonal associates who have been impacted by the financial hardship of the virus.

“We also continue to invest in pay increases and previously expected to spend $350 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time—we now expect that to be over $500 million,” wrote Amazon.

