Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl taken in carjacking

DeKalb County police have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was taken during a carjacking early Thursday morning.

Officials say the carjacking happened around 2 a.m. as the driver was making a food delivery on the 1,200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain.

Police say 1-year-old Royalty Grisby was inside the car at the time.

Police are searching for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby. (DeKalb County Police Department)

The vehicle is described as being a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with a Mississippi tag.

If you have seen Royalty or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

