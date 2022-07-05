Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Jupiter

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter on July 2, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, is a white-hispanic female and is 5'4" and 162 pounds, FDLE officials confirmed. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow t-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and a black high-top Adidas shoes, investigators said.

The teen may be with Oliver Ramos, a white-hispanic male who is 5"7' and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to law enforcement. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and black and gold sandals, FDLE said.

Oliver Ramos; Courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

They may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on where the 15-year-old is, is asked to call the Jupter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911.