Amber Alert issued for Tennessee teen spotted in Florida

A missing teenager from Tennessee was spotted in St. Augustine, officials say, prompting an Amber Alert in Florida.

According to law enforcement, 17-year-old Autumn Turner went missing from McMinn County in southeastern Tennessee on Thursday. She’s described as 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and carrying a light-colored backpack. She has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankle.

Investigators say she may be in the company of 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy, described as 5-foot-8 and 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap backwards, a dark colored t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and carrying a light-colored backpack. He has a tattoo of the name "Paris" on his forearm and the initials "JSF" on his upper arm.

According to the alert, the pair was spotted in the St. Augustine, Florida area but no details were available on when or specifically where.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.

