Amber Alert: Search underway for missing babies last seen in Palm Beach County, investigators say

An Amber Alert has been issued for two babies last seen in Lake Worth in Palm Beach County, according to investigators.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they're searching for 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and 1-year-old Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga. Both children were last seen in the area of the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth.

Investigators said they believe the children are with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga, who the children were last seen with, and 21-year-old Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar.

Booking photo for Santos Diaz Escobar. A photo of the other adult believed to be with the kids has not been released. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

They may be traveling in a 2004 gray Lexus 4-door sedan with a FL Tag Number "YG73144." FDLE officials said the vehicle is a dark gray and has a temporary tag, a spoiler on the trunk and after market taillights that appear clear and white instead of red.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at (561) 688-3000 or call 911 immediately.