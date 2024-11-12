Amendment 3's biggest backer hasn't given up hope despite setbacks

Recreational marijuana was on the ballot in Florida last week, and medical marijuana dispensaries across the state were ready to welcome its passing. However, the ballot initiative fell short of 60%, disappointing over 600 retailers in the state.

FOX 13 News spoke with Kim River, the president of Trulieve, a major national cannabis brand with more than 150 stores in Florida, about the amendment failing to pass.

"We are actually incredibly optimistic about the future of cannabis and progress in the state of Florida," said Rivers. "The fact that well over a majority of Floridians, over 6 million Floridians, which is an incredible number, came out and cast their ballot for Amendment 3, I think, is very encouraging to us."

A poll showing Amendment 3 did not reach the needed 60% to pass into law.

Trulieve spent well over $100 million on Florida’s recreational marijuana campaign this year but said despite its failure, they shouldn’t need to close any stores.

"We have not overbuilt or done things kind of in preparation that we feel like we'd have to do some massive rollback or adjustment with amendment three not moving forward again," Rivers said. "This is still a very robust medical program. And we have just under 900,000 Floridians who participate in the medical program today."

Others aren’t as confident. A Tampa pro-weed non-profit says Amendment 3 failing was terrible for business.

"Folks in the medical industry were hoping this would increase their market share, and they bet the farm, went all in, and ended up folding," said Chris Cano of Suncoast NORML . "Right now, you have you have over 300 storefronts here competing for less than a million patients. Amendment 3 would’ve opened that up to the entire country."

A baseball cap with the message Yes on 3.

"Now, whether or not this market thrives will be seen, but for now, you're going to continue to see poor quality and high prices, and that doesn’t work for sick people either," Cano finished.

Cano says his organization will continue to fight for marijuana rights in the state.

"People still get fired from jobs, have kids taken away from them, people get denied organ transplants, patients can’t grow at home… there are so many things the legislature needs to address," Cano said.

Twenty-four states nationwide have legalized recreational marijuana. Trulieve executives say the topic will reappear in Tallahassee in the coming months or years.

