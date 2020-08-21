American Red Cross in need of volunteers, especially medical professionals

With the peak of hurricane season comes the possibility of more storms, and if a storm does head to Florida, the American Red Cross will still need to open evacuation centers and shelters.

To keep people safe, the American Red Cross is putting in place extra precautions for social distancing and health screenings.

But all of that added safety means additional training for volunteers, and they'll need to be local.

"Under normal circumstances, if Tampa Bay or Central Florida were to be hit by a hurricane, we'd have volunteers flying in from across the country, hundreds of them. However, because of travel restrictions and health concerns, we're really curtailing that and relying on virtual response and building capacity for volunteers locally," said Axl David, a Red Cross disaster program specialist. "It's about helping your neighbors."

Right now, the organization needs registered nurses and other medical professionals, but any volunteers are welcome to apply.

Visit the American Red Cross online to learn more.