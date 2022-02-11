Anclote High School teacher not expected to survive after being hit by SUV in school parking lot

article

The Anclote High School teacher who was hit by an SUV in the school parking lot on Thursday is not expected to survive, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ciara McKeon is still on life support at Tampa General Hospital, but is not expected to recover after she was struck by an SUV driven by a 24-year-old man from Clearwater.

Troopers said the driver didn't see McKeon as he was driving near the school gymnasium shortly before 7 a.m.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, McKeon was initially trapped under the vehicle. She was freed and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

McKeon has been teaching physical education at Anclote High School for two years and serves as the girl’s tennis coach. Pasco County Schools say McKeon was well-known and well-liked on campus.

The district’s crisis team responded to the school to support students and staff, and the district sent additional staff to assist.

Advertisement

"This is a traumatic event for everyone involved. I want to thank Pasco Fire Rescue and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and for their support," Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement on Thursday.