Anclote High teacher struck by car in school parking lot has critical injuries, officials say

A car crash at Anclote High School sent a teacher to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, it appears the teacher was struck and trapped under the vehicle at the school Thursday morning. The teacher was freed and sent to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the collision. School district officials say grief counselors will be on campus.

The teacher has not been publicly identified.

"Right now, all we can do is pray for the teacher who was injured and do our best to take care of the students and staff at Anclote High School,’’ Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement. "This is a traumatic event for everyone involved. I want to thank Pasco Fire Rescue and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and for their support."

"We ask that drivers in the area use extreme caution as responders work and students arrive at the school," according to a statement by Pasco County Fire Rescue.