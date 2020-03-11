Andretti racing trailer catches fire on I-275

article

While in town for the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, an 18-wheeler trailer belonging to Andretti Racing caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire during the early-morning hours of Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 near the Ulmerton Road exit.

A manager with the Andretti team told FOX 13 some of their pit equipment was heavily damaged. There was a race car inside, but there is no word yet on the extent of its damage.

The team, who is in town for this weekend’s Grand Prix, say they believe a problem with the brakes on the truck resulted in the fire.

There were no reported injuries.