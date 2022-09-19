Andrew Warren vs. Gov. DeSantis: Federal hearing over suspension begins in Tallahassee

Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will ask Monday to be reinstated as a top prosecutor while also arguing that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated his right to free speech when he removed him from the position.

The Florida governor made the announcement he'd be suspending Warren from his role as Hillsborough County State Attorney back on Aug. 4. DeSantis cited Warren's pledge to not enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and his vow to not criminalize minors seeking a sex change operation, which is not state law.

Warren said, as an elected official, he believes the governor's decision was an overreach of power. He sued the governor, accusing him of abusing his authority and violating his free speech.

"The governor suspended me for talking about things, for voicing my opposition to two of his favorite culture war issues," Warren said.

PREVIOUS: Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for 'neglect of duty'

DeSantis, however, has maintained Warren was guilty of a dereliction of duty.

"We are going to make sure that our laws are enforced and that no individual prosecutor puts himself above the law," DeSantis said the day he made the announcement.

Following his suspension, DeSantis appointed Suzy Lopez as acting state attorney to fill the position. The governor had also accused Warren of having policies of presumptive non-enforcement of certain laws.

When Lopez stepped into the job, she sent out two documents to her team saying certain policies Warren had in place are gone. One pertained to Tampa Police Department's bicycle-stop policy, which federal investigators determined unfairly targeted minorities. Warren has said the policy was carefully crafted following meetings with law enforcement, civil rights leaders, and community members.

RELATED: ‘I am tough’: Meet the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney replacing ousted Andrew Warren

Lopez also provided FOX 13 with a document showing Warren had a policy of presumptive non-prosecution for a list of lower-level offenses, which mostly involved traffic offenses. That policy, however, allowed prosecutors to use their discretion and file charges if there were public safety concerns.

"That's not only the way a prosecutor should do their job. It's the way a prosecutor is required to do their jobs," said Warren.

Experts said the case could have major implications for the Florida legal system.

"I think it's going to set a precedent from here on out as to how much power does the governor have to be able to do this," said Jeff Brown, a legal expert and former prosecutor for Pinellas and Pasco counties. "I think what really got Andrew Warren into all this problem was you're announcing a policy decision and saying what you won't do before any of those factual cases are before you and I think that's also one of the issues that are going here...and I think the governor is justified on [his criticism of] that."

READ: Andrew Warren described Cameron Herrin's 24-year sentence as 'excessively harsh,' documents say

Brown told FOX 13 it's hard to predict how this case will play out.

"I can see the merits pretty much on both sides," said Brown. "I think one of the issues is what kind of role or authority does the governor have to be able to remove a state attorney? We've never really had that issue. The governor's position is that [Warren] is an employee to some extent, that he's a county official and [DeSantis] has the right to remove somebody for negligence or for incompetence. But Andrew Warren is arguing he's an elected official, that he's responsible to the voters. So that's a little different take on it."

The hearing begins Monday morning with both sides getting 30 minutes to argue their case. The judge could then make his ruling as early as today.