Animal control helps deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin

A deer got itself into a spooky pickle but a couple of friendly people came to its rescue.

A pair of animal control officers in Montclair, New Jersey recieved several calls for a deer that got its head stuck in a Halloween bucket in the shape of a pumpkin.

In the video, the deer is seen already inside the animal control officer’s net but its head was snug inside of the plastic pumpkin.

One of the officers tactfully pushes the bucket off the deer’s head, after which the deer expectedly appears frightened. But after a few seconds, the deer appears to break through the net and dashes off back into the forest.

“We’ll need another net, but at least the deer’s free,” one of the officers is heard saying in the video. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Storyful contributed to this report.