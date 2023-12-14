Animal rescue groups join forces to help more than 50 dogs rescued from Florida hoarder: ‘It was horrendous’

Multiple local animal rescue groups banded together to save 53 dogs from a hoarding situation in Miami.

Underdog Rescue of Florida, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, Canine Castaways, and more took in 45 small dogs and eight large dogs on Wednesday afternoon. Now these dogs have a second chance at a better life.

"We showed up there and the lady just started passing dogs out the door to us. One at a time," explained Meghan Simpson, intake coordinator at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, "It was horrendous. I mean there were feces all over the ground, the smell of urine, bleach, ammonia as soon as you pull in the driveway."

The 45 small dogs were kept inside the three-bedroom home.

"They were hiding underneath stoves, under beds. Everywhere, anywhere, they could get, unfortunately. There were holes in the walls, I don't even know if they were inside the house walls. It was that bad," she said.

Dog in cage rescued from hoarding situation.

Simpson said the large dogs likely never saw the indoors.

"The large dogs were living in crates outside," she shared. "One of the large dogs had two puppies that were maybe two to three weeks old that probably lived their whole lives outside, born in a crate."

All 53 dogs were brought up to Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton, where volunteers divvied the dogs up between different organizations and vets.

"You've got dogs going in every direction. You can't dump 20 dogs on one groomer, so tonight we have groomers doing six here, two there. Tomorrow is eight here, four there," said Shona Otto with Underdog Rescue of Florida. "Down in Venice, Bradenton, Parrish. They're all over the place. And we're just pulling them together and organizing dogs going here, there, and everywhere to get it all done in the next day and a half."

Dogs in cages rescued from hoarding situation.

Most of the smaller dogs are believed to be Maltese or Shih Tzu mixes.

"Everybody wants the little dogs, and nobody understands the grooming aspect that comes with the breed. They have to be groomed every other month," Simpson explained. "These dogs ended up in the horrific condition that they're in by the fact that they haven't been properly groomed and they're living in their own urine and feces."

Each dog will be medically processed in the coming days.

Dog rescued from hoarding situation gets a check-up.

"Between likely deworming, being vaccinated, heartworm testeing, most of them probably have flea allergies, nasty skin that needs to be evaluated," she said.

Then each dog will need to be de-matted and groomed.

"Their matting is uncontrollable, and they desperately need to be bathed and shaved down completely and socialized," she shared. "A lot of them have not been socialized."

Dog rescued from hoarding situation.

Until the dogs are in shape to be adopted, Otto said there are many ways you can help.

"Adopt existing dogs that are already staying there (Nate's Honor Animal rescue). Monetary donations are always great. We have a lot of people sending us supplies," Otto stated.

The rescued dogs were severely matted and in need of a grooming.

Click here to stay up to date on the dogs.

Click here to learn more about fostering dogs through Nate’s Animal Rescue.