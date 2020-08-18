Animal rescue searching for owner after kids save dog from storm drain

A group of kids helped save a dog's life over the weekend when the pooch got stuck in a storm drain in Riverview.

“I love animals and I would do anything for dogs,” said one of the young good Samaritans, 13-year-old Terry Metheney.

That love for dogs sent Terry crawling down a long, scary tunnel on his hands and knees. He was on a mission -- and fearless.

”It was the just the adrenaline that made me go faster,” he said. “It was like, scared, but also happy to see me. I just grabbed the dog and crawled back as fast as I could.”

With friends and neighbors all chipping in, the dog, Coconut, was pulled from almost-certain death.

“I was just overwhelmed. There’s so much going on in this world today,” said Terry’s mother, Patricia Metheney. “I’m very proud of all of them because this is our future.”

Coconut is recovering at the Pet Resource Center. He has a microchip and PRC is trying to track down his owners.

“He's doing OK. We have him on some pain medication for arthritis but he is doing OK,” said Dr. Mallory Offner, chief veterinarian.

The Methenys say if the owners can’t be found, they’re willing to take Coconut in, rescuing him all over again.

“I was so happy I was there to save him because I knew if I wasn’t there the dog was going to pass away,” Terry said.