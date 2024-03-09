Annual Chiselers Market helps preserve University of Tampa's Plant Hall

Linda Hampson rang in her 70th birthday with one of her favorite traditions, being first in line to shop until she drops at the annual Chiselers market.

"I get up at five, so I'm here at six," Hampson laughed."I gotta be one or two in the door."

She certainly wasn't alone.

By the time the doors officially opened at 9 a.m., hundreds of people had waited outside every corner of Plant Hall, ready to snag treasures they didn't even know they needed.

"My husband always goes to the bargain basement," Hampson said. "He finds fabulous stuff, but me, I go to the crystal, china and the collectibles. We can't beat it. I have found beautiful antique samplers. I found beautiful pottery. I love anything that's old."

The historic building on the University of Tampa's campus transforms into the largest upscale resale event in the region, with up to 20,000 items on display.

Those are accumulated throughout the year by the hardworking women who make up the Chiselers, an organization that's been around for more than 60 years.

"This event has been one of our major fundraisers for 59 years now," president-elect, Jane Hernandez added.

All the proceeds help preserve the signature landmark.

"Thank God for the Chiselers ladies or this beautiful building would not be here today," said Hampson. "I truly believe that they keep it preserved. They do a good job, and they work hard."

