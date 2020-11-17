Annual Christmas light display at Tampa Chick-fil-A will be scaled back

article

For over two decades, the Chick-fil-A along Waters Avenue in Tampa has dazzled customers during the holidays. This year, though, the tradition will be scaled back.

The fast-food location typically holds entertainment, including concerts from school and church choirs, a movie night and breakfast with Santa. Families from all over the Bay Area would gather to see the yearly Christmas display. However, on Tuesday, in a Facebook post, the restaurant said the light show will be different this year due to the pandemic.

Chick-fil-A officials said the drive-thru lane will be lit up for customers by Nov. 23, and there will be a "surprise" in the front windows for curbside customers. But otherwise, the display will ultimately be toned down.

"We know how important this display has become to you and your family and we are grateful to our community for your continued support. 2020 has brought changes that we cannot ignore," the Chick-fil-A wrote in the social media post. "Our primary focus on a daily basis is the safety of our guests and team members."

File: 2017 image of one of the holiday displays at the Tampa Chick-fil-A

They said there will also be a QR code available with a "special message" from Santa.

"Thank you for your understanding during this time," the restaurant said. "We are excited for what 2021 will bring and are hopeful that next year we can be back to our fully display."