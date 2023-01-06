Annual Gibtown Bike Fest expected to draw in 10,000 bikers over the weekend

If you hear a rumble this weekend, it may be coming from Gibsonton. The annual Gibtown Bike Fest just rolled into town and opened Friday.

Over the course of three days this weekend, 10,000 bikers are expected to turn out for the event.

"The beer is cheap, it’s flowing, and it is all volunteer. It is wonderful," said Lee Stevens, past president of the International Independent Showman’s Association which holds the annual event.

Money raised helps pay for the club's community projects, which include giving out baskets to the needy and a Christmas party for kids dealing with challenges.

Along with bikes of every style, color and horsepower, there are thrill shows like the "Wall of Death," and continuous music.

"It doesn’t stop, we have 20 bands," said Stevens. "When one stops, the other is already starting. It just keeps going."

The event runs through Sunday, and admission is $5 while parking is free. For more information, click here.