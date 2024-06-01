Annual Gulfport Pride Festival celebrates love and diversity

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The vibrant streets of Gulfport were illuminated in the colors of the rainbow on Saturday as neighbors, business owners and city leaders welcomed people from across Tampa Bay at their fourth annual Gulfport Pride Festival.

"I look forward to this every year," said Councilman Paul Ray, who is also one of the main organizers along with SIK promotions. "It’s like the best celebration in town and I like that it brings out a very wide variety of people."

Being part of the LGBTQ+ community himself, Councilman Ray was surrounded by his own partner, friends and allies as they officially raised the pride flag high above the city.

"The main message that we're trying to send, especially from the city of Gulfport is that we're a very inclusive and equality-minded community," Commissioner Ray stressed. "Everybody here is welcome, you don't have to be afraid."

"I'm an ally and I love to support," said Gulfport Gekko Queen Robert Daunch. "I have the backs of my brothers and sisters, and I'm here for them."

Within a powerful message came a whole lot of fun. Beach Blvd. transformed into a full block party filled with live entertainment, a walking parade, shopping, and much more, thanks to sponsors like Stacey Purcell of Gulfport Realty.

"There's good food, good music, and it's just a good time celebrating love and diversity all day long," Purcell added. "We do that all the time in Gulfport, so this is a normal day for us!"

Gulfport pride has proudly donated more than $15,000 to charitable organizations since its inception in 2021.

Today's event raised funds for two local organizations: the Sonia Plotnick women's health fund and the Gulfport Kiwanis club.

