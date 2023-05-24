Apollo Beach teen arrested for murdering man at Riverview Wawa, deputies say

article

A suspect accused of gunning down a man at a Hillsborough County gas station earlier this month has turned himself in to authorities.

Investigators say they obtained an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Tyler Harnage, 18, in the shooting death of a man at a Riverview Wawa. They say Harnage, accompanied by his attorney, walked into the Orient Road Jail later that day to face third-degree murder charges.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the gas station located at the corner of US Hwy 301 and Gibsonton Drive around 8:30 p.m. on May 10 for reports of shots fired.

Authorities responding to the scene discovered one man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I commend the hard work of the detectives who worked tirelessly to solve the case and find the suspect responsible for not only the death of another individual but putting the lives of others in danger through his careless and violent ways," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "He did the right thing in turning himself in to face the consequences of his actions."

The fatal shooting is still under investigation