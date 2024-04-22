Apollo Beach Nature Preserve closing early, leaving frustrated residents unable to catch sunset

Living on Florida's west coast means beautiful sunsets.

For many, the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve is a popular spot to take them in, but the park has recently changed its hours to close before sunset, leaving many residents upset.

It has some of the best views in the Bay, so it's no surprise that on Sunday afternoon, the preserve was packed with people taking it all in.

"Oh we love coming here every blessed day," resident B Bears said.

B Bears and her husband Gordon have been taking in the sunsets from these picnic tables for years. So has Katrina Huddy.

"It's very calm and very nice to just watch the water and maybe sip a coffee," Huddy said.

The park used to be open from dawn to dusk, but a few weeks ago the park changed its hours to open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., a good hour before the typical sunset, at around 8. It means many can't enjoy what they've been used to for years.

"It's like something has been taken away, something I enjoy, something everybody enjoys. Come out here, hang out, and watch the sunset," Huddy said.

After the hours changed, some say they would still come to the preserve and watch the sunset by entering on foot and parking outside the entrance, but the county has since put up barricades so no one can park there and put a gate on the sidewalk so no one can enter by foot.

"It's kind of annoying because there's not many places to go, and we love coming over here. If they had to do something with it and charge people a couple of bucks to get in here, we wouldn't mind. That wouldn't bother us," B Bears said.

Bears' husband Gorden says he has spoken to county employees in the guard stand about the issue and is hoping something can be worked out.

"He said we're working on it. We're trying, but he said, 'I don't know it's going to take some time,'" Gordon Bears said.

FOX 13 reached out to Hillsborough County about the reason behind the change and is still waiting to hear back.