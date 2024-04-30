Southern Brewing and Winery brings friendly hang out spot to heart of Seminole Heights

Southern Brewing and Winery is in the heart of Seminole Heights in Tampa. They make beer, wine, cider and seltzers right in the building.

"I would describe it as a nano-brewery," said head brewer Michael Bode. "We only serve at this location. We have no distribution whatsoever."

That means if you want to try any of the dozens of drinks they produce, you have to make the trip.

Co-owner Kelly Dempsey said they set out to create a friendly place where locals can simply hang out and chill.

"We want it to be family oriented. We want it to be for everybody," she said.

Southern Brewing and Winery has many special events that include happy hours and trivia nights.

Beer-lovers could visit many times and never have the same beer if they’d like. Southern has a 42-tap system in house. At least 35 of those are usually filled with beer.

"We are not held to a production volume, so we are able to keep all those taps full at any time," said Kelly.

Southern Brewing and Winery is open Tuesday-Sunday. You can check out their website at www.southernbrewingwinemaking.com to find any upcoming events and information on any food trucks that will be parked on the property.

