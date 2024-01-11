Push at TGH to recognize signs of human trafficking

State and county officials are marking "Human Trafficking Awareness Day" by urging medical staff to be trained to look for the signs of trafficking, given that nearly nine in 10 victims eventually seek medical treatment.

"I experienced all forms of abuse that you can imagine," said Kim Figueroa, who said she had been trafficked and abused for more than 10 years as a child, teen and young adult.

And, she could have been saved.



"I cannot tell you how many times I came into contact with a professional, with a medical professional," she said during a press conference on Thursday at Tampa General Hospital. "All of it was either unnoticed, no questions were asked.



She spoke alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody as Moody announced the hospital is part of the state's "100 Percent Club."



The medical staff there has been trained to recognize the signs, and to report them.

"They (often) have branding on their hands or on the back of their neck, or they're acting very timid," said nurse Karley Wright. "Maybe you ask them what their birthday is, but they have to think about it."



Given people like Kim are trafficked by grownups, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the results of a three-month sting that saw the arrests of 123 people who arranged to meet teens online, traveled to do so and set up dates with prostitutes.



A former teacher, religious scholar and a boys basketball coach were among those arrested.



"We are not merely apprehending wrongdoers," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are ensuring no one falls into the clutches of these criminals who would exploit and inflict harm upon them."



The sheriff hopes word of the stings will stick in the minds of others who might be tempted to commit a sex crime.



Some of the stings involved deputies posing as parents who were putting up their own children for sale.



Figueroa urged everyone in the community, not just medical staff, to educate themselves on the signs.



"I am asking you today. Will you see me? Will you see me?"



HCSO's anti-trafficking unit opened in June of 2021. Since then, they have arrested 604 people, with 36 facing the most serious charge of human trafficking.