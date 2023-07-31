Are shark interactions on the rise in Florida? Expert weighs in after shark bites man off Anna Maria Island

A man is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a shark on Anna Maria Island Sunday. It's the latest shark interaction in Florida.

Meanwhile, new video shows a bull shark repeatedly and violently attacking a boat off the Palm Beach coast. The boat shook with each impact and really did some damage.

As Eric Hovland, an associate curator at the Florida Aquarium, explains, while shark bites can and do happen every year on Florida's coast they are extremely rare. But for some, it may seem like they're happening more often, but experts say that is not necessarily the case.

This year, the state has so many more people at Florida beaches.

"Summertime is when we're more likely to experience shark bites if it's the most. It's still subjective in that we don't see them as many times in the winter months because we simply don't have as many people in the water during the winter," Hovland said.

Also, if you spot a shark you're probably going to record it. Nowadays with drones and go pros, we see that video more often, and of course, that gets people talking, but rest assured experts say these shark sightings are nothing to be too concerned about.

According to data from the University of Florida, last year there were 57 unprovoked shark attacks on humans across the world. Sixteen of them happened in Florida – none of which were deadly.

Of the 16 at least 7 happened in Volusia County on Florida's east coast where surfing is much more popular unlike at Bay Area beaches.

"You don't get maybe that same attraction to get out there into the breakers, out a little bit off from where your typical swimmer would be or your beachcomber. And that's where the fish are swimming, and the sharks are looking for their food," Hovland said. "So if you're going to mingle where the sharks are looking for food, then there's more likelihood of having an accident or a shark bite."

The chances of getting bitten by a shark are about 1 in 3.7 million – much more rare than the chances of being struck by lightning, which is about 1 in 15,000.

"As far as prepping for a shark bite, it's more about preventing by just like I say, don't go solitary at dusk and dawn and be aware of if there's fish around you, there's probably sharks looking for their meal, which is those smaller fish which are sometimes mistaken for a splashing hand or foot or maybe some jewelry," Hovland said.