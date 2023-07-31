Man critically injured after being bitten by shark off Anna Maria Island: Officials

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was bitten by a shark off Anna Maria Island, according to West Manatee Fire Rescue.

Authorities say while they were offloading nearly a dozen people, including six children, to the Kingfish Boat Ramp, another boat arrived with a man who said he had been bitten by a shark.

Officials did not release many details but say the man is in his early 20s and he was bitten in the lower leg off the north end of the island.

READ: Video shows large shark swimming eerily close to people at Florida beach: 'That sucker came close!'

Rodney Kwiatkowski, Fire Marshal at West Manatee Fire Rescue District, said someone with the man had applied a tourniquet, which may have saved his extremity.

He added that the man was taken to Blake Hospital with critical injuries.

"It’s rare. This might be the third incident that I am aware for here since 2008. It’s a natural body of water and it’s a natural habitat for that body of water and there is a risk associated with the things that we do but I wouldn’t worry about it too much. Statistically, I think you are safe, " Rodney Kwiatkowski, Fire Marshal at West Manatee Fire Rescue District said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.