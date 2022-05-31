Argument between teens escalates to Siesta Key shooting, deputies say

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said an argument between a group of teens escalated into a shooting on Siesta Key on Memorial Day.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday at Avenida Messina. During the fight, a gun was pointed and shots were fired. Deputies said a woman picking up her nephew was grazed by the bullet on her shoulder.

Sarasota County deputies also said shots were reported shortly after about a block away at the Circle K on Siesta Key. They couldn't find any indication that the shooting at the Circle K happened, but they do believe both incidents are related.

"It appears this was just across the street from one another, it wasn't as if they were on top of one another in an argument physically, apparently they were trash talking one another and someone took it personal," said Lt. Craig Fairly with SCSO.

For the holiday weekend, deputies had already stepped up patrols.

"We had the presence that was there, unfortunately that doesn't stop someone with a weapon," said Lt. Fairly. "We have no way in knowing until something like this happens."

The Siesta Key Association has worked with SCSO to strategically place patrols where they are needed.

"I am so grateful that they were here as much as they were yesterday," said Catherine Luckner, the president of the Siesta Key Association.

As Sarasota County deputies try to locate the shooter, residents said this is not what happens on Siesta Key.

"We say to people, you know what you would expect to see and what you don’t. Don’t be afraid to say it. Know that we are all with you, and we never want people to be afraid to be here," said Luckner.

Deputies ask if anyone has any information or can identify the shooter contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

