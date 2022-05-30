Deputies: One taken to the hospital after shooting on Siesta Key

article

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Siesta Key near beach access three on Monday, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a fight on the beach at around 4 p.m. that involved possibly 10 or more people, according to SCSO officials. Several gunshots went off near that beach access, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said one female victim was found and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. More "possible gunshots" were heard after the first altercation near Avenida Messina and Ocean Boulevard.

No victims were found at the second location, deputies confirmed.

Officials said the investigation remains active and deputies are working to find out any information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

