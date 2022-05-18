Argument leads to fatal shooting in Dade City, deputies say
DADE CITY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the Johns Road area of Dade City Wednesday afternoon.
According to deputies, several people got into an argument around 1 p.m. and a suspect began shooting.
Three people were shot, including an adult man, who died as a result of his injuries.
Deputies say the individuals involved in the argument knew each other.
PCSO will release more information about the shooting during a press conference at 5 :30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.