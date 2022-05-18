Expand / Collapse search

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Dade City, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pasco County
DADE CITY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the Johns Road area of Dade City Wednesday afternoon. 

According to deputies, several people got into an argument around 1 p.m. and a suspect began shooting. 

Three people were shot, including an adult man, who died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies say the individuals involved in the argument knew each other. 

PCSO will release more information about the shooting during a press conference at 5 :30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  