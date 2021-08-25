Arlington firefighters rescue deaf senior dog trapped in storm drain

Arlington firefighters pulled out all the stops and brought out the heavy equipment to help rescue a deaf elderly dog trapped 400 feet deep in a storm drain over the weekend.

Firefighters and city crews on Saturday used buzzsaws, jackhammers and other heavy machinery to reach 15-year-old Zoey, who had been missing for several days.

It took about 10 hours to safely get her out.

Zoey was taken to a vet for evaluation and did not have any serious injuries. She has since been reunited with her family.