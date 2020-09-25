Armature Works to open drive-in theater in October

article

Starting next month, Armature Works will bring a drive-in theater experience for a few weeks in the fall.

Between Oct. 15 and Nov. 1, the popular Tampa food hall will team up with Rooftop Cinema Club, a California-based company, to provide a "contact-free, drive-in" experience each night with two showtimes every evening.

The movies will be projected onto a 52-foot screen with the downtown Tampa skyline and Hillsborough River as a backdrop. The film's audio will broadcast through a FM radio station.

Tickets will range between $22 and $34, which is the price per vehicle, regardless of the number of people inside. Scooters, motorcycles or vehicles more than 20 feet long or 8 feet tall will be prohibited from the venue.

Masks will be required if exiting a vehicle for anyone reason.

Armature Works says movie titles and ticket information will be released next week. Ticket and concession purchases will be made online. According to Rooftop Cinema Club, vehicles must be at least six feet apart, sanitation solutions will be offered on-site and employees will wear masks and change gloves "routinely."

