Armed convicted felon tells Winter Haven police he was asked to hold the drugs they found on him: WHPD

A man who is accused of stealing a vehicle and having a gun and drugs could face felony life charges because he is a convicted felon.

Winter Haven police said they got a call around 8 p.m. on Saturday from a man reporting a stolen vehicle.

The victim said he was with a female friend when she asked him to pick up a friend of hers named ‘Junior’, who is 29-year-old Kevin Smith.

The victim said he didn’t know how to get to Smith’s home, so Smith got into the driver’s seat to drive to the residence.

Once at the home, officers said Smith told the victim and his female friend ‘not to leave him’ but took the keys from the ignition to prevent the pair from leaving.

At the same time, he lifted his shirt to reveal a firearm in his waistband before going inside the residence, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Kevin Smith mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told police he and the woman ran off because he was scared, they felt they were in danger and that he wouldn’t get his keys back.

Smith had already left the home by the time officers arrived, but, with the help of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they located Smith and took him into custody.

Officers said after Smith was detained, they found a baggie with MDMA in his front pocket. In his car, police said they found additional baggies with MDMA along with another baggie with a white powdery substance identified as methamphetamine, along with syringes and more fentanyl in the backpack.

Once Smith was secured, police said they also found a handgun.

Upon being questioned, Smith told officers that he was asked to hold the substances that they found and denied knowledge about the firearm.

Smith was charged with armed trafficking, armed trafficking of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith’s criminal history includes convictions of possession of methamphetamine and burglary of a structure/robbery.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Winter Haven Police Department.

