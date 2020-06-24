Armed, dangerous fugitive on the run from Highlands County

article

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is looking for a fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies are looking for 35-year-old Innocent Sed Destino, Jr., of Avon Park. He is wanted on charges of aggravated child abuse and kidnapping. Highlands County SO said Destino did not currently have a child with him, to their knowledge.

The sheriff's office said anyone who sees Destino should not approach him, but should call 911 or 863-402-7200 (option 1) right away.

Anyone who knows Destino's whereabouts and would like to leave an anonymous tip should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

