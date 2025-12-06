Expand / Collapse search

Armed man removed from Florida Christmas parade after suspicious actions: MCSO

By Joe Espy
Published  December 6, 2025 3:13pm EST
    The Brief

      • An armed man was detained by law enforcement Friday night during the Stuart Christmas Parade after he was seen acting suspiciously near Congressman Brian Mast along the parade route, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.
      • Deputies and Stuart police detained the man along the parade route. They discovered the man was carrying a gun and was wearing a bulletproof vest underneath his clothes.
      • Ultimately, no criminal charges were filed against the man during the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

    STUART, Fla. - An armed man was detained by law enforcement Friday night during the Stuart Christmas Parade after he was seen behaving suspiciously near Congressman Brian Mast along the parade route, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

    The backstory:

    On a particularly warm night, MCSO said a man appeared to be following Mast at the parade while wearing a hat covering his face and layered clothing — including a long-sleeve shirt and a jacket.

    Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

    Deputies and Stuart police detained the man along the parade route. They discovered the man was carrying a gun and was wearing a bulletproof vest underneath his clothes.

    MCSO said the man was removed from the parade and taken to the sheriff’s office, where he was interviewed by detectives and law enforcement.

    Ultimately, no criminal charges were filed against the man during the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

