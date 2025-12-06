Armed man removed from Florida Christmas parade after suspicious actions: MCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The backstory:

On a particularly warm night, MCSO said a man appeared to be following Mast at the parade while wearing a hat covering his face and layered clothing — including a long-sleeve shirt and a jacket.

Deputies and Stuart police detained the man along the parade route. They discovered the man was carrying a gun and was wearing a bulletproof vest underneath his clothes.

MCSO said the man was removed from the parade and taken to the sheriff’s office, where he was interviewed by detectives and law enforcement.

Ultimately, no criminal charges were filed against the man during the investigation, the sheriff's office said.