Expand / Collapse search

Armed robber accused of holding up Sarasota Walgreens to steal prescription pills, cash

By
Published  March 7, 2025 4:46pm EST
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A man accused of robbing a Sarasota Walgreens at gunpoint has been arrested.
    • Police say James Cook held employees and a customer at gunpoint before stealing cash and prescription pills from the pharmacy on Thursday night.
    • Cook was located on Friday afternoon and taken into custody.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A man accused of holding a customer and employees of a Sarasota Walgreens at gunpoint before stealing cash a prescription pills from the pharmacy has been arrested. 

The backstory:

According to the Sarasota Police Department, an armed robber, who has since been identified as James Cook, went into Walgreens located at 1225 S. Tamiami Trail around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday armed with a handgun and demanded money. 

Police say Cook held employees and a customer at gunpoint before stealing cash and prescription pills from the pharmacy. 

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

SPD worked with the North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Homeless Outreach Team, Real-Time Operations Center, and the Community Action Team to search for Cook. 

READ: Missing Gulfport teen killed, dismembered after meeting man on dating app: Police

Cook was located around 1 p.m. the next day and taken into custody. 

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota Police Department. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

SarasotaCrime and Public Safety