Armed robber accused of holding up Sarasota Walgreens to steal prescription pills, cash

The Brief A man accused of robbing a Sarasota Walgreens at gunpoint has been arrested. Police say James Cook held employees and a customer at gunpoint before stealing cash and prescription pills from the pharmacy on Thursday night. Cook was located on Friday afternoon and taken into custody.



A man accused of holding a customer and employees of a Sarasota Walgreens at gunpoint before stealing cash a prescription pills from the pharmacy has been arrested.

The backstory:

According to the Sarasota Police Department, an armed robber, who has since been identified as James Cook, went into Walgreens located at 1225 S. Tamiami Trail around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday armed with a handgun and demanded money.

Police say Cook held employees and a customer at gunpoint before stealing cash and prescription pills from the pharmacy.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

SPD worked with the North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Homeless Outreach Team, Real-Time Operations Center, and the Community Action Team to search for Cook.

READ: Missing Gulfport teen killed, dismembered after meeting man on dating app: Police

Cook was located around 1 p.m. the next day and taken into custody.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: