Armed robber accused of holding up Sarasota Walgreens to steal prescription pills, cash
SARASOTA, Fla. - A man accused of holding a customer and employees of a Sarasota Walgreens at gunpoint before stealing cash a prescription pills from the pharmacy has been arrested.
The backstory:
According to the Sarasota Police Department, an armed robber, who has since been identified as James Cook, went into Walgreens located at 1225 S. Tamiami Trail around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday armed with a handgun and demanded money.
Police say Cook held employees and a customer at gunpoint before stealing cash and prescription pills from the pharmacy.
SPD worked with the North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Homeless Outreach Team, Real-Time Operations Center, and the Community Action Team to search for Cook.
Cook was located around 1 p.m. the next day and taken into custody.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota Police Department.
