Armed suspect barricades inside Weeki Wachee home, prompts large law enforcement presence: Deputies

Hernando County deputies are trying to take an attempted murder suspect into custody after they barricaded inside a Weeki Wachee home.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the barricaded suspect is armed with a gun inside the home on Papercraft Avenue and Pacific Nighthawk Avenue.

Residents in the immediate area are being urged to remain indoors by law enforcement on scene.

They are also telling drivers to avoid the area as they close down the streets.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.