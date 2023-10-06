Armed suspect shot, killed after threatening law enforcement officers with a knife in Polk County: Deputies

An armed man accused of stealing a vehicle in Polk County was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who say he punched a police sergeant, fought off a K9 and threatened them with a knife.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale police officers were called to a Circle K store located at Berkley Road and U.S. 92 shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Thursday to investigate a report of a stolen 2011 KIA Sorrento.

A few minutes later, investigators say a two-vehicle crash was reported on the on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway from U.S. 92 west and the stolen Kia was one of the vehicles involved.

Law enforcement officers were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen car.

An Auburndale police sergeant was the first to arrive at the crash site and he says the suspect charged and him and punched him. That’s when the sergeant says he Tased the suspect, who proceeded to pull out a Taser probe and continued to resist commands.

READ: Where is Tonya Whipp? Investigators comb through evidence seized during search of boyfriend’s home

According to PCSO, when a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and four other officers with the Auburndale Police Department, including a K9, arrived at the scene, the suspect began threatening officers with a knife. Law enforcement officers say the suspect fought off the K9 and aggressively approached the officers again with the knife.

The suspect's knife. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

That’s when, according to PCSO, four of the officers and the sheriff’s deputy, fired their guns at the suspect.

READ: Polk Deputy Blane Lane remembered 1 year after being killed in line of duty: ‘He’s not going to be forgotten’

Investigators say the law enforcement officers began life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will investigate the shooting, while the Auburndale Police Department investigates the vehicle theft.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office homicide unit is also investigating. There will also be an administrative investigation and an investigation by the medical examiner.