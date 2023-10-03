Mother keeps fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane's memory alive one year after death

The mother of fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane is preparing to mark one year since his death in the line of duty.

"It's hard seeing your kid's name at a memorial," said Shellie Lane.

Blane Lane, 21, was shot in Polk City while helping to serve a warrant at 3 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022.

The sheriff said after the suspect pulled a gun, deputies fired, hitting the suspect, but also hitting Lane, who was outside watching a potential escape door.

Deputy Blane Lane passed away one year ago.

"I ask all the time, why did he have to go on that call? But I know that Blane was doing what he loved, and he wanted to be where the action was," shared Shellie Lane.

READ: Winter Haven family still searching for answers in death of loved one five years later

The last year has meant watching Blane's three children, one of whom he never met, continue to grow up under the care of Blane's fiancee.

There's a memorial for fallen Polk County law enforcement in Lakeland.

"The hardest part has been watching my four-year-old granddaughter want him back so bad. All she has is pictures," Shellie Lane said. "Watching her kiss a picture. Or dance with a picture. And knowing she never gets that true feeing again."

Shellie keeps her son close in a few ways.

One of them is a tattoo she now has on her arm, that includes his signature.

Lane's mother got a tattoo to honor him.

"This is his blue ribbon with his badge number," she said.

READ: 'Judd Java': Coffee company names brew after Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

She visits a memorial in Lakeland dedicated to all Polk County law enforcement who die in the line of duty. And she visits his gravesite.

"It's the only place I feel extremely close to him," Shellie Lane said of the cemetery. "I talk to him out there."

She speaks out to guard against one thing time has a way of doing.

Shellie Lane never wants people to forget about her son.

"My biggest fear is that Blane will be forgotten," shared Shellie Lane.

There have been bike rides, luncheons and memorials in Dep. Lane's honor.

"That's probably the best feeling out of all of this, because he's not being forgotten," she explained. "And it's taken me a year to realize that he's not going to be forgotten."

The suspect who is alleged to have pulled a gun on arriving deputies, Cheryl Williams, is charged with second degree murder.