Armed suspect shot, killed by Tampa police officers: Investigators

article

An armed suspect was shot and killed by Tampa police officers Monday evening, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department said the officer-involved shooting happened at North Florida Avenue near East Euclid Avenue.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the department.

READ: Family of Sarasota teen shot in the head takes action in hopes of preventing gun violence

Authorities said they are actively investigating the shooting.

No other information was immediately available from officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.