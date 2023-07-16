Sarasota teen who survived a gunshot to the head recovering at home

Resting at home, Aaron Hunter III has one way to describe how he feels.



"Very lucky," he said.



That’s because doctors weren’t even sure he’d make it on.

On June 22nd, Aaaron was shot in the head not far from his home in the Newtown community in Sarasota.

The details of what happened remain unknown, and Sarasota Police continue to investigate.

"I feel good. I feel better than what I was feeling before," said Aaron.



The community rallied around Aaron and his family. One day after his mom’s birthday, he was able to return home.

"I’d just like to thank God and everybody for praying for me," he said.



Aaron will need continued physical therapy.

As he recovers, his family has planned a "Stop the Gun Violence Walk" on July 29th.

Aaron’s mom, Erica Dorsey, knows her family could have experienced a tragedy.

"Kids have such a lack of knowledge about guns, and I don’t think they understand the damage they can cause because they see guns and they think it’s a toy, it looks cool, and we can have that. But no. Once you pull that trigger, it’s life or death," said Erica.



Erica knows her family experienced a miracle, and Aaron wants to share his message.

"Make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else or somebody that doesn’t make it and this happens to anybody else," he said.



They’re hopeful the community will turn out to support their message and follow it.

"I’m able to have my son printed on a shirt, and it’s not saying RIP, but it’s because it’s going to say Aaron strong, and that’s what we are focused on and working on," said Erica. ,



Stop the Gun Violence Walk will be held on July 29th.

Sign-in starts at 9 a.m., and the walk will start at 10 a.m. at MLK Park, 2523 Coconut Avenue, Sarasota.

To support Aaron click here.

