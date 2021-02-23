Army recruiter accused of molesting teen girl; detectives seek other victims

A U.S. Army recruiter working at a Sarasota High School has been arrested and charged with molesting a juvenile girl.

Lloyd Duyan has been suspended from duty and is in jail without bond after Sarasota deputies say a 17-year-old student had the courage to speak up after being sexually battered off-campus last August.

Detectives say the victim came forward after learning from a friend there may have been additional victims.

Sarasota detectives think Duyan also molested a 15-year-old girl at his home in Bradenton.

"Thanks to [the victim’s] honesty and her bravery we’ve accelerated this investigation and we’ve uncovered some pretty heinous incidents," said Kaitlyn Perez of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez told FOX 13 that U.S. Army officials stripped him of his uniform as he was being taken into custody.

She says their investigation is not over, and that right now, he’s only charged with one count of sexual battery, but detectives say more charges are likely coming.

Sarasota schools and the U.S. Army Recruitment Office he worked for says they are cooperating with the investigation.

The U.S. Army says there’s also an internal investigation.

"The Army recruiting command takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and we do not tolerate any inappropriate behavior by anyone in our command. Recruiters are the face of the Army and we expect them to serve honorably while representing the force," Sgt. First Class Johnathan Ernst told FOX 13.

