Arrest made after Pinellas detectives learn child was sexually abused for five years, they say

A Pinellas County man was arrested in another Florida county on charges of sexual battery against a child.

Detectives said the investigation started on April 2, after the alleged victim wrote a letter to a family member detailing over five years of abuse. They said at the time of the abuse, the victim was under the age of 12.

Officials said they tried to located the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Massey, but he fled the area. By April 17, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Massey.

On April 20, around 6:18 p.m., he was arrested by Pasco County deputies in Wesley Chapel on the active warrant.

Detectives said he was booked in Pasco County Jail but will be taken to Pinellas County Jail at a later date.