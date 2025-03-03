Arrest made after shooting that shattered Spring Hill bar window: HCSO

The Brief An arrest has been made after a man allegedly shot at a Spring Hill bar, shattering a window, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that 40-year-old George Labar was involved in a physical altercation inside Capone’s before being escorted out by staff at the bar. Before deputies responded, Labar got in his white Dodge Ram truck and fired several rounds as he drove away.



A Hudson man has been arrested after a shooting on Friday night that left the window of a Spring Hill bar shattered, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say that 40-year-old George Labar was involved in a physical altercation inside Capone’s, a bar which is located off of County Line Road, before being escorted out by staff.

Before deputies responded, Labar got in his white Dodge Ram truck and fired several rounds as he drove away.

Two of the rounds hit one of the bar windows. No one was injured in the shooting, officials say.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office helped HCSO find Labar, who lives in Hudson. As Pasco County deputies tried to pull Labar over on Sunday, he drove away and crashed into a fence and a patrol car before being taken into custody.

Labar was taken to the Pasco County Jail on multiple charges for the shooting and fleeing from deputies in Pasco County. He is currently being held without bond.

