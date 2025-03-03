Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of having cocaine texted homeowner about baggie on nightstand while being trespassed: HCSO

The Brief

    • A Florida man was arrested on drug charges after deputies say he left a baggie of cocaine in a home he was being trespassed from.
    • Deputies say Christopher Newton texted the homeowner about leaving a baggie behind on a nightstand while deputies were at the home.
    • Newton was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

HOLMES COUNTY. Fla. - A Florida man is accused of unintentionally setting himself up to be arrested after deputies say he sent a text message about leaving illegal drugs behind in a home he was asked to leave.

What we know:

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for service on Friday about having Christopher Newton removed and trespassed from a home. 

While on scene, deputies said Newton texted the homeowner a message that stated he had "left a baggie on the nightstand."

Christopher Newton mugshot courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said they got consent to search the room where Newton had been staying and found a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Newton was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

In a social media post, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office stated, "If you’re going to leave something behind, maybe don’t text about it!"

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long Newton stayed in the home before he was asked to be removed and trespassed. 

