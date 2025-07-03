Arrest made in deadly 2024 boating accident near Howard Frankland Bridge

The Brief Investigators say an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly boating accident in Tampa in July 2024. Travis Stewart, 39, faces several charges, including BUI manslaughter. Jonathan Boucvalt was thrown from the boat Stewart was operating and died from his injuries.



A Tampa man is behind bars in connection with a deadly boating accident on July 3, 2024.

The backstory:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in conjunction with the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, has charged Travis Stewart, 39, for his role in the deadly accident near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Investigators say Stewart was operating a 20-foot boat across Old Tampa Bay with one passenger, Jonathan Boucvalt, 44, when he struck a barge near the bridge.

Boucvalt was thrown from the boat and passed away from his injuries.

FWC investigators determined that Stewart had left the scene of the incident and was operating under the influence at the time the incident occurred.

What they're saying:

"The hard work and diligence of our investigators, partner agencies, and the State Attorney’s Office has brought justice to those impacted by this incident," said FWC Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski.

Stewart is being charged with vessel homicide, BUI manslaughter, and three counts of violating a navigation rule resulting in serious bodily injury or death.