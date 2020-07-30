Arrest made in deadly Lutz house party shooting

article

Hillsborough County deputies announced they made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party that occurred early Wednesday morning in Lutz.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Brandon Jerelle Howard around 3 a.m. Thursday on a second-degree murder and felony weapons charges.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 14000 block of North 30th Street. Deputies said when they arrived, there was no victim at the scene. Soon after, they were told an adult male arrived at AdventHealth's emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he passed away.

