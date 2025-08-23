Arrests made in connection to 2021 murder of 20-year-old in Hernando

The Brief Two arrests have been made in connection to a 2021 murder of a 20-year-old in Hernando, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. This week, an intensive investigation by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit produced arrest warrants for 29-year-old Thomas Smith and 29-year-old Dmitry Growdon. Smith was taken into custody on Friday night after a traffic stop and Growdon was already in custody on unrelated charges.



After an emergency call about a crash on North Alabaster Drive in Hernando, Marquel "Manny" Murray was found dead inside a 2020 white Dodge pick-up truck in the woods with several gunshot wounds.

Murray was the only person in the car and several bullet holes were seen on the outside of the pick-up truck.

This week, an intensive investigation by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit produced arrest warrants for 29-year-old Thomas Smith and 29-year-old Dmitry Growdon.

Smith was taken into custody on Friday night after a traffic stop and Growdon was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Charges

3rd-degree murder with a firearm

Criminal conspiracy while armed with a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a 2021 homicide

Citrus County Sergeant Thomas Dowling says that criminals cannot stay hidden forever.

What they're saying:

"No amount of time can diminish the importance of justice. Our hearts go out to the Murray family, who have been waiting for this moment," said Dowling. "This arrest proves that criminals can't hide forever, and we will not rest until those who commit such acts of violence are held accountable. We will continue to work closely with our partners at the Fifth Judicial Circuit to bring this case to a conclusion."

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the CCSO Major Case Section at 352-726-1121 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (269-8477).

