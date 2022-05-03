Arson investigators respond to trash fire at Tampa recycled metals facility

article

Tampa firefighters responded to a fully-involved trash fire at a recycled metals facility in the 4600 block of N Lois Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with Tampa Fire Rescue made ground and aerial attacks to the large scrap metal pile that was engulfed in flames.

Workers from the scrap metal yard used their excavator to assist in moving piles of the recycled metals for firefighters to attack hotspots, fire officials confirmed.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

No one was injured on scene, according to firefighters.

Advertisement

TFR arson investigators were on scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.